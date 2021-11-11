Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $249.70 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,927,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.78% of The J. M. Smucker worth $249,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

SJM opened at $127.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

