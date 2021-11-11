Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $253.11 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,537 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $253,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,016,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,151,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STZ opened at $222.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.20 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

