Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $331.31 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,884,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.54% of Invitation Homes worth $331,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after acquiring an additional 424,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,513,000 after acquiring an additional 953,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,736 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,721,000 after acquiring an additional 531,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

