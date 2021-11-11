Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 425,952 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425,952 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $320,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

