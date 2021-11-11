Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 35,728 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 733,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35,728 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $307,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

TDY opened at $442.98 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $350.01 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.36 and a 200-day moving average of $435.11.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

