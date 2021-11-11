Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 54,249 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 54,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of T-Mobile US worth $260,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS opened at $119.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.69 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

