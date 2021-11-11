Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,325 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

WFC stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.