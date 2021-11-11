Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $260.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.30.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $232.55 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $239.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.74 and a 200-day moving average of $202.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

