Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 48.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,808,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,825 shares during the period. Welltower comprises about 6.8% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $150,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Welltower by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,013,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,599,000 after acquiring an additional 172,344 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,232,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.95.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.