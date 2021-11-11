Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WABC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.10. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 49.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 191,862 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $10,894,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,570,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,225,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 170.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 69,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 757.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,960 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

