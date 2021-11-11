WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 587,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,566,000 after buying an additional 127,004 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WestRock by 80.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.