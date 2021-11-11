Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of WTE opened at C$27.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of C$14.68 and a 52-week high of C$28.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

