WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

WH Smith (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,180 ($28.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,108.80 ($27.55).

WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,610.50 ($21.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,311 ($17.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,629.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,681.25.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

