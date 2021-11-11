WhiteCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15.91 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $684.48 million and $15.91 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001412 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00037287 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005385 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.