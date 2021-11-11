Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.53

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.53 and last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 18650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,679 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 160,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after buying an additional 45,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.