WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WOW. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 2.00.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,888,786.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,900 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.