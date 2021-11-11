WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

WLDBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of WildBrain in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$4.30 to C$4.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLDBF remained flat at $$3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 176,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,130. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

