William A. Koertner Sells 10,000 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MYRG opened at $109.40 on Thursday. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $116.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 365,516 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 535.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

