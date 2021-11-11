William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) – William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abcam in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Abcam’s FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABCM. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abcam has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of ABCM opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Abcam has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCM. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Abcam by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 9.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,152,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 95,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,227,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 15.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,069,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 144,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

