William Blair Comments on Trex Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trex in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TREX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Trex stock opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $134.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.35.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.5% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.4% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 18.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 883,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,089,000 after purchasing an additional 136,356 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,191,000 after purchasing an additional 227,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

