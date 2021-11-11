William Blair Downgrades Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Cellectis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.06) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CLLS. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $10.69 on Monday. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $486.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,994,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 392.9% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 276,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 50.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 99,370 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 222,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

