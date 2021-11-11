William Blair Initiates Coverage on MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ INKT opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

