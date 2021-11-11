William Blair Weighs in on Rover Group’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rover Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Rover Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

ROVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

