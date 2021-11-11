Wilmington (LON:WIL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $212.15

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.15 ($2.77) and traded as high as GBX 231.70 ($3.03). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 229.10 ($2.99), with a volume of 3,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 224.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 212.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.64 million and a P/E ratio of -44.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.40%.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

