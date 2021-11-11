WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Shares Down 1.5%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.74 and last traded at $40.74. 1,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund stock. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 2.43% of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

