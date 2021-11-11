Woodline Partners LP Buys 34,747 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 139.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,747 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.16% of Morphic worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 34.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Morphic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morphic by 5.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Morphic by 132.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $328,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 30,307 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $1,688,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,745 in the last ninety days. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

