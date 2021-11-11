Woodline Partners LP Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Woodline Partners LP decreased its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 824,786 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.07% of TG Therapeutics worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,501,000 after buying an additional 706,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,115,000 after purchasing an additional 352,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,657,000 after purchasing an additional 109,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,067,000 after purchasing an additional 266,310 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.78. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.34% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

