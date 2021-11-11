Woodline Partners LP Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

PFDR opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

