Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 87,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of Latham Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $56,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $51,246,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Latham Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

