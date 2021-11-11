Woodline Partners LP Reduces Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Woodline Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,034 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $213,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total transaction of $4,066,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.77, for a total transaction of $1,358,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,903 shares of company stock valued at $13,111,414. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $269.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.75. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.26. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

