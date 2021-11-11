Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,378,000 after buying an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $217.26 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $224.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.48.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

