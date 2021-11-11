Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,120 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $97.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

