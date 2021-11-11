Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,342 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 35,770 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.