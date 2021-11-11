Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hess by 23.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hess by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $1,469,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 37,101 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hess by 24.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of HES stock opened at $81.80 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $41.09 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.84 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.