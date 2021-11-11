Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 169,884 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.61. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $92.66 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

