Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New $927,000 Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,477,000 after purchasing an additional 121,962 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ameren by 837.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,602,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,412,000 after purchasing an additional 185,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

AEE stock opened at $84.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.31. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

