Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,138 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,323 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,512 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.13.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $193.05 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.57.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

