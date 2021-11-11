Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 506 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 90.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $217.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $224.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.68 and its 200 day moving average is $193.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.48.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

