Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $462,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.81.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $192.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.80 and a 200 day moving average of $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,624,632 shares of company stock valued at $258,538,804. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

