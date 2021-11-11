WW International, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for WW International in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

WW has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of WW opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. WW International has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 20.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in WW International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of WW International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of WW International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

