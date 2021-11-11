Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Announces Earnings Results

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

NASDAQ:XENE traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.60. 23,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,469. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $36.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 960.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,641 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

