Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Given New $4.25 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $4.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 123.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.08. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

