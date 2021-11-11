Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 162,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,138. The company has a market cap of $137.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.76. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,666 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

