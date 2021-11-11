Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 162,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,138. The company has a market cap of $137.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.76. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.08.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
