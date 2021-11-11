XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Citigroup

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $53.40 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 96.26% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.31.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 8.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. XPeng has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. Analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 2.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 16.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

