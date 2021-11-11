Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion.

XYL stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.31. The company had a trading volume of 511,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.30.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

