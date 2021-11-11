Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion.
XYL stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.31. The company had a trading volume of 511,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
