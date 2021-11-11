Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,970 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $11.87 on Thursday, hitting $658.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.84 and a fifty-two week high of $690.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $624.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

