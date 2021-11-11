Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,240,000. Linde makes up about 3.1% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $336.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $340.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.36.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.71.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

