Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.34 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 107.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $798,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,062 shares of company stock worth $5,300,837. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.51 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

