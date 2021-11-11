Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000. Oracle comprises 0.7% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

ORCL traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.27. The company had a trading volume of 37,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,480,551. The company has a market capitalization of $258.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $98.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

