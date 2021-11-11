YFIVE FINANCE Price Tops $3.15 on Major Exchanges (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 11th. Over the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. YFIVE FINANCE has a market capitalization of $71,224.22 and $123,035.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.15 or 0.00004868 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00054391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00225852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00092287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

